Another great day tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Temperatures are cooling off into the upper 60s and low 70s at the time of this writing. Temperatures will continue to drop with clear skies and light winds. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant once again. Highs will reach the middle 80s.
As we head towards the weekend the temperatures will war slightly each day. By Sunday the humidity will be higher making the heat index a factor but not as bad as what we saw last week.
