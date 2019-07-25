Adult home run derby scheduled fro August at Shawnee Sports Complex

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Parks and Recreation Department will hold a home run derby on Friday, August 16 at the Shawnee Sports Complex.
It will cost $25 for elite divisions and $20 for all other divisions. Men’s and women’s divisions will be offered. Participants must be over 18 years old.
You can click here to sign up by Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.
If you want to go and just watch, admission is $1.25.
Check-in will start at 6:30 p.m. There will be a blind draw at 6:45 p.m. and a contest will start at 7 p.m.
