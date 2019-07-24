Vehicle reported stolen in Massac County, Ill.

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 2006 Nissan Altima was reported stolen on July 23 in Massac County, Illinois.
According to county officials, the vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot of Powers United Methodist Church at the intersection of ILL 145 and Powers Church Road.
Officials said the vehicle is a black four door.
The vehicle has an Illinois registration of V890238.
Officials ask you to call the Massac County Sheriff’s office with any information at 1-618-524-2912.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.