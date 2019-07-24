Vehicle reported stolen in Massac County, Ill.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot of Powers United Methodist Church (Source: Massac County Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Adams | July 24, 2019 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 10:41 AM

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 2006 Nissan Altima was reported stolen on July 23 in Massac County, Illinois.

According to county officials, the vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot of Powers United Methodist Church at the intersection of ILL 145 and Powers Church Road.

Officials said the vehicle is a black four door.

It has an Illinois registration of V890238 (Source: Massac County Sheriff's Office)
Officials ask you to call the Massac County Sheriff’s office with any information at 1-618-524-2912.

