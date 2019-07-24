Thieves leave items behind in ‘unusual’ Bollinger Co., Mo. burglary

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not what thieves took, but what they apparently left behind that makes a Bollinger County burglary so unusual.
David Womack described the moment he and his wife realized they were robbed.
“My wife walked over to our camper and that’s when she noticed the door had been pried open,” Womack said. “I looked inside the camper and everything was just ransacked, and I noticed where I kept the 9mm at was missing.”
But, when Womack got to his shed, he realized the thieves didn’t just take his stuff, they left some of their stuff behind.
“I noticed a bay laying down at my feet and I opened it up and it had a sawed-off shotgun," he said.
The gun had the words “boom time” written on the stock.
A sergeant with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office said whomever broke in also left several crowbars and several water bottles; all collected as evidence.
Womack also found evidence the thieves may have planned to come back.
“They had took the TV, a shot gun and tools and everything was piled up in the back bedroom, and that kind of made me nervous,” he said.
Womack said, ironically, the damage is worth more than they stole.
He said he plans to up his security efforts and hoped the thieves can be found.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation continues.
