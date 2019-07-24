Suspended driver arrested for drugs, traveling too fast

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Ballard County deputies arrested a driver on multiple charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, July 20.
According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, Kenny Dwayne Golightly, the driver of an SUV, was pulled over by deputies on Highway 60 for failing to use a signal and for traveling at more than 70 miles per hour.
During the stop, deputies reported the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV and searched the vehicle.
Several pipes, including one believed to be used for methamphetamine, a small quantity of suspected marijuana and rolling papers were allegedly found in the SUV.
Deputies said they also learned Golightly was a suspended driver.
Golightly was arrested and charged with speeding (15 over limit), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to or improper signal, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance first degree, first offence (drug unspecified) and drug paraphernalia-buy/possess.
