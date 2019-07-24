SoutheastHEALTH marketing projects receive statewide recognition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH won five first place honors at the Show Me Excellence Awards in Branson, Missouri.
Marketing and Communications Specialist Sally Owen said 13 marketing projects received recognition overall.
The awards are presented by the Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing.
They focus on high achievement and quality in advertising, marketing and public relations projects that are produced by hospitals and healthcare systems.
Here are the awards:
First Place Recognition:
- “Cancer Journey,” outdoor advertising
- Family Cancer Risk public seminar, direct mail
- “Mammos & a Makeover” open house at the Breast Care and Diagnostic Center, direct mail
- Annual report video
- “Heart Smart” campaign.
Second Place Recognition:
- “The Hope Edition”
- “Cancer Journey” television ad
- an open house showcasing the new Emergency Department and Behavioral Health Unit at Southeast Health of Stoddard County
- “Embrace the Change” public seminar, direct mail
Third Place Recognition:
- “AEDs Save Lives,” highlighting the work of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation in providing these devices to community and civic groups
- 2018 Employee Engagement Campaign
- Power of Women expo booth and video
- Physician recruitment video
