School supply giveaway, community night scheduled in Vienna, Ill.

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The annual school supply giveaway and community night on Wednesday, August 7.
Students and families will receive free school supplies, haircuts, dental exams, clothing, food and more.
In addition, Jeffrey Isbell, the children’s pastor at Shawnee Worship Center, coordinated to provide every student of the Buncombe Grade School with their needed supplies for the second year.
The church would like to thank IlliniCare Health, Ameren Illinois, State Senator Dale Fowler, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, Modern Woodmen of America and more community sponsors for their support.
