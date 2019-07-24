$3,000 reward offered in Tenn. gun store burglary

DYERSBURG, TENN. (KFVS) - A reward is being offered for information in a Tennessee gun story burglary.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for up to $1,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $3,000.
According to ATF, Cypress Creek Outdoors, 305 Highway 51 Bypass N, was burglarized on July 20. Approximately seven firearms were reported stolen to the Dyersburg Police Department.
The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS or Dyersburg Police Department at 731-288-7022. You can also send your tip to ATFTips@atf.gov or their website.
Tips can by submitted anonymously using the Reportit app.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.