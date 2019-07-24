A Place to Call Home: Featuring Michael

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A trip to the water park is a real treat for 12-year-old Michael.
You might enjoy the lazy days of summer, swimming and hanging out with family.
But, for Michael...that’s his dream.
He has taught himself how to do a lot of things...that includes swimming.
It’s something he’s had to figure out on his own.
“I set goals for myself and try to work towards them,” Michael said.
Michael has spent a lot of time in the foster care system.
Things haven’t been easy.
He’s ready for a change.
“I want a family that can take care of me, and cares about me,” Michael said.
Unless you’ve been there, it’s hard to imagine what he goes through every single day.
Since he’s in a group home right now, one of the things he misses the most is having his own space.
“To have my own room where I can hang out with friends,” Michael said.
When we went with Michael to Cape Splash in Cape Girardeau, it was easy to see how quickly he makes friends.
He buddied up with lifeguard, Allison Vaughn.
She encouraged him to try new things, like going down the big slides.
“It was scary at first, but now they ain’t,” Michael said.
He’s learning to take risks, and step outside of his comfort zone.
Michael hopes you’ll take a chance on him and see what a cool kid he really is.
"I like to run, play football, I love eating, " Michael said.
Pizza is his favorite, by the way.
He is also excited about hitting the books again soon.
“I like school,” Michael said. “It’s pretty fun.”
In the meantime, he’ll soak up these last days of summer vacation as he remains hopeful about the future.
He said he would make an awesome addition to someone’s family, perhaps yours.
“I’m caring, I’m loving too,” Michael said. “I love to give hugs and I’m helpful.”
He hopes one of you can help him find a place to call home.
To find out more about Michael, or other children we have featured call 1 800 554-2222.
