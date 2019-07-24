Paducah man arrested on DUI had juvenile in vehicle

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is in custody after officials said he drove a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday, July 23.
Douglas P. Arnold, 49, is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs first offense and wanton endangerment second degree.
Police in Mayfield, Kentucky said they were called to Highway 45 North for a reckless driver headed southbound toward town.
Police learned that the vehicle had almost caused a collision with a semi and was weaving all over the road.
Police said an officer saw the erratic driving and stopped it on South 6th Street. Arnold also had a juvenile passenger in the vehicle.
Arnold was found to be under the influence of prescribed medication.
He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
