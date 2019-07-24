Kentucky highway slides as river level drops

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are working on a section of highway 51, 60, 62 in Ballard County where the highway has eroded as the Mississippi River levels have dropped.
This highway serves as a levee along the river that people use to travel to and from Kentucky to Illinois and Missouri.
Keith Todd, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, said the sliding levee road is the result of floodwater erosion and vibrations from the estimated 4,700 vehicles that travel on it per day.
Road crews have the road down to one lane with flaggers to allow traffic on the road while work is in progress.
“So here, apparently, as the water has dropped, the water has pulled some material out of the side of the levee here so along the shoulder area. We’re having to come in and reinforce it,” Todd explained. “We’ve been using millings initially and then as we progress and the levee has dried out some, we’ve been able to step up our game here. And then start bringing in rip-rap to help along the bottom.”
He said this road has seen this before as a section of this same road slide in 1997.
Todd said he anticipates crews will be on scene fixing the road for at least 10 days.
