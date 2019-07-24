Injuries and Air-Evac called in after 3-vehicle crash in WIlliamson County, Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - People injured and some airlifted after a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County, Ill. on Tuesday, July 23.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Herrin Road and Greenbriar Road.
Herrin Road and Greenbriar Road were closed. No word on when they will re-open.
Assisting agencies include, Herrin Police, Herrin Fire Department, Carterville Police, Carterville Fire Department and Williamson County Fire Protection District.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.