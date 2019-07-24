1 injured in hot dog stand fire in Murphysboro, Ill.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a fire at a hot dog stand on Wednesday, July 24.
According to Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve McBride, it happened around 3:50 p.m. on Walnut Street.
He said the stand’s propane tank was leaking, which caused a fire.
Despite a loud “boom," McBride said there was not an explosion. He said a safety valve on the propane tank released pressure because of the fire, which prevented an explosion and caused the noise.
The owner of the hot dog stand was burned and taken to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.
