Grand Tower feeling a small relief after major flood problems

GRAND TOWER, Il. (KFVS) - As the Mississippi River continues to go down, river towns like Grand Tower are starting to feel some needed much relief.
On one side the levee on Front Street, the is river dropping, and on the other side, the town is slowly getting back to normal.
Better days ahead are the hopes for Grand Tower. The town’s Fire Chief Dennis Wright sees the light at the end of the tunnel, now that river levels are dropping. “We will be able to finally get the extra water drained out,” he said.
The town has been dealing with flooding problems like this for two months. “It’s always a relief to get these locks open because we know when we get the locks open, that water over there is going to be over there where it needs to be,” said Wright.
At the Grand Tower Levee District, there sits multiple locks that are now open to allow the water to flow into the Big Muddy River. Wright said, "You get a big rain, ain’t no where for it to go.”
On Tuesday, city crews opened one lane on front street and crews worked at devils backbone to remove almost 6-feet of sand.
Wright says he just wants two things for his town. He said. “Get it back to normal and fixed right. So if we do have another flood, that will be something we may not have to contend with next time.”
So one lane may be open here on Front Street, but Wright said they’re still dealing with a lot of damage.
Grand Tower is hoping to get relief from FEMA in the future.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.