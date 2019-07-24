First Alert: Plenty of sunshine in forecast

(KFVS) - We’re in for another cool and comfortable morning with temperatures in the upper 50s in Northern parts of the Heartland and the rest of us in the low-to-mid 60s.
Lisa Michaels says we have loads of sunshine is in the forecast again today with high temperatures just a few degrees higher in the low 80s with some southern counties stretching close to the mid 80s.
Light northerly winds and light cumulus clouds during the afternoon hours.
Temperatures will slowly heat up during the latter half of the week into the weekend. Muggy conditions will likely return by early next week.
Our next chance of rain/storms will be early next week.
