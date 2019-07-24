Driver injured after vehicle hits utility pole

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a crash after a vehicle hit a utility pole Tuesday night. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | July 24, 2019 at 9:26 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 9:26 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, July 23.

The crash happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Edgewood Dr. at Azalea Ln.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the driver, for an unknown reason, left the roadway and the vehicle hit a utility pole, breaking it in half.

After the crash, the vehicle rolled over onto its side.

The driver received minor injuries.

Police report Ameren Missouri crews repaired the broken pole and customers did not lose power.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Cape Girardeau Police said charges are pending against the driver.

