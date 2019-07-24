Deadly crash under investigation in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Perryville Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles.
The crash happened Tuesday, July 23 at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of S. Kingshighway.
Perryville Police said a preliminary investigation shows a Perryville man pulled his vehicle out of a driveway into the path of a northbound vehicle and was hit.
According to Perry County Coroner William “Bill” Bohnert, 34-year-old Justin D. Wallace was killed in the crash.
Wallace was transported to an area hospital and where he was pronounced dead.
Perryville Police said more details will be released once their investigation is complete.
