Dangers of grass clippings on the road

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s the time of year to get outside and mow the lawn, but cleaning up grass clippings can make a huge difference.
“Getting on grass in a curve is just like being on ice on a motorcycle," said John R. Davis, Lawless Harley-Davidson executive director.
According to Davis, grass clippings on the road can easily cause a crash.
“It can lead to your motorcycle taking a fall and you going off the roadway,” he said."I have heard of crashes where people have lost their lives due to grass on the roadway."
Davis said it’s far too common.
“Just last weekend there were some motorcycles that went down after hitting grass in a curve at a benefit poker run,” he said.
Not only do the clippings impact motorcyclists, but Stan Polivick, Public Works director for the City of Cape Girardeau, said it’s a bigger deal than you’d think for the storm water system.
“That kind of debris gets washed into the pipes and can begin to clog them up,” said Polivick.
It also pollutes the water.
“We have some local ordinances that deal with that and actually say that it’s illegal to put the grass clippings or yard waste in the street,” said Polivick.
So they want to remind people to take a few extra minutes to clean up after mowing the lawn.
“It’s not a good thing. It’s better if they’ll keep that in the yard, bag it up, do something appropriate with it but not get in in the street,” said Polivick.
“It’s a difficult thing getting everybody to understand that just a little bit of grass on the roadway can be fatal," said Davis.
