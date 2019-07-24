Cool and Comfortable Wednesday Morning

Another cool and comfortable start with temperatures north in the upper 50s and the rest of the Heartland in the low to mid 60s. Loads of sunshine is in the forecast again today with high temperatures just a few degrees higher in the low 80s with some southern counties stretching close to the mid 80s. Light northerly winds and light cumulus clouds during the afternoon hours.
Temperatures slowly heat up during the end of the week into the weekend with muggy conditions back by early next week. Our next chance of rain/storms will be early next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.