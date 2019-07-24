City of Cape Girardeau asking for renewal of Capital Improvements Sales Tax

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri elections are just under two weeks away and in Cape Girardeau there is just one initiative on the ballot.
The city is asking voters to approve an extension on the capital improvements sales tax that’s been in place since 1994.
“We are asking voters on August 6 to renew that tax so we can fund critical infrastructure improvements,” said Molly Mehner, deputy city manager.
She said the city is asking voters to approve a one-fourth cent sales tax so they can update and upgrade city infrastructure.
“It’s been in place since 1994, so there is no change,” said Mehner.
Mehner said the majority of the money from the sales tax would go to fund water improvement systems.
“We have 300 miles of water mains treat 38 million gallons of water a week,” said Mehner.
She said about 10% will go toward airport improvements like a new terminal, property acquisition and a new control tower.
And if approved, 14% would go towards moving city hall where the common pleas courthouse and annex building.
And lastly 19% would go towards street repairs.
“That’s one thing we always hear from people is fix our streets the council directed us to include a component to help with street repairs,” said Mehner.
If approved, the sales tax renewal would be good through 2034.
“Put it on your calendar August 6 is election day. Not a new tax it’s been in place since 1994. For critical infrastructure needs that everyone will benefit from everybody drinks water everybody drives on the street and city hall supports all of those functions as well,” said Mehner.
