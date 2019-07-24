Carbondale bar working on expansion

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - In a town where many residents talk about how it’s not the place it used to be, The Cellar in Carbondale is in the process of growing its business. An effort the owners hope will help get rid of that stigma.
Owner Michelle Stokes said she and her husband, Paul, have been running the bar for the past 18 years. She said now is the time to expand.
“We finally decided to reinvest in our business and reinvest in Carbondale,” she said.
Stokes said the plan is to take the neighboring lot and building and turn it into an outdoor patio area. They want to renovate the building into a bar area with restrooms. She said they want to top it off with an area for some live music as well.
She said they want to be done by September.
This is a reinvestment that will hopefully lead to healthy growth for the surrounding area according to Executive Director of Carbondale Main Street, Meghan Cole.
“It increases property value for surrounding properties, it increases jobs in the downtown area, and it really boosts morale as well,” Cole said.
Right now, a number of well-established businesses in the downtown area are up for sale. Places like Hangar 9, Pagliai’s, Fat Patties and most recently Thai Taste.
A lot of residents blame Southern Illinois University’s recent low enrollment as the reason businesses are closing their doors. Others blame things like budget problems in the state and people leaving Illinois in general.
That’s not why these Carbondale staples are going on the market though, according to Cole.
“We do have some businesses that are up for sale right now, but that’s because they’re owned by business owners that have owned them for decades," she said.
As a long-time Carbondale business owner, Stokes said she’s seen the decline, but doesn’t think it’s a permanent trend.
“It’s true, Carbondale has had its ups and its downs,” she said, “but right now the atmosphere is positive.”
