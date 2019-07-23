Below average temperatures continue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS)-Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are enjoyed a beautiful afternoon across the area with mostly sunny skies and very pleasant temperatures. This evening will continue to be mild with temperatures falling through the 70s early. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant once again. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.
Temperatures will warm slightly each day through the end of the week. By the weekend it wil begin to feel more like summer across the Heartland.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.