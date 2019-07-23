Crews working to fix storm-damaged American Legion in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) -The American Legion in Jackson is getting repaired after powerful winds tore off parts of the roof in June.
Crews are working to fix the top of the building.
Water seepage caused damage to the inside of the building. It damaged the floors and walls.
Larry Koehler said the storm damage impacted more than just the Legion Hall.
“There are other organizations that use it. The Red Cross has blood drives here, which has an event here once a month. All those things have had to go somewhere else temporarily until the building is useable again,” he said.
They are hoping the building is operational by October.
