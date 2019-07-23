Woman arrested for meth, stolen vehicle

JOPPA, Ill. (KFVS) - A Brookport, Illinois woman was arrested in connection with a reported stolen vehicle and drugs early Sunday, July 21.
According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol in Joppa, Ill. noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Washington St. and stopped to investigate.
The deputy stated a woman got out of the vehicle.
As the woman came towards the squad car, the deputy reported the woman acted distressed and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
While investigating, the deputy learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Iowa.
The vehicle was later searched.
The Sheriff’s Office said several syringes and a quantity of methamphetamine was also discovered.
Ashley Jenkins, 34, was arrested and booked into the Massac County Detention Center.
Jenkins was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe.
