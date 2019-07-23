What you need to know July 23

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 23.
Today is looking to be a nice day! Humidity and temperatures will be low.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Even with lots of sunshine, highs will only be in the lower 80s.
We will have several dry days from now through the weekend.
Each day will be a little warmer and a little more humid than the previous day.
- A missing man has been found by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
- A new crime fighter is patrolling McCracken County, Kentucky.
- Now that floodwaters are starting to recede trash and mail services have returned to Alexander County, Illinois.
- After more than four months, the Broadway floodgate is back open in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A mother squirrel and her three babies have been relocated by California animal rescuers.
Macy’s is pulling a line of porcelain plates that advocated for smaller portion sizes.
