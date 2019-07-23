Update: 1 victim at gruesome LaRue County crime scene was dismembered

The third person who was found dead has not been identified by name, but Kentucky State Police investigators released a statement late Tuesday afternoon indicating that that person killed Murray “in a domestic situation” after having killed Wilson sometime before Monday. It’s not clear how Wilson got to the LaRue County scene after being killed. The KSP statement also indicated the third person “notified a family member and confessed to killing both Murray and Wilson,” then “set the residence on fire before taking their own life.”