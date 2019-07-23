Update: 1 victim at gruesome LaRue County crime scene was dismembered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the three dead bodies found at a horrific crime scene Monday was at least partly dismembered, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Detectives have been sharing updates on their investigation Tuesday, including the names of two of the three people found dead in or near a home in the 800 block of River Road.
Nicole Murray, 39, of New Haven, was found dead with two gunshot wounds. She was found inside a vehicle in front of her home at the River Road location. Emergency crews were originally called to the property on a shots-fired call, and when they arrived, the home was in flames. After putting out the fire, crews then found the bodies.
Brittany Wilson, 33, of Louisville, also was found dead at the scene. She was the person who was found dismembered in a freezer. Investigators said she was actually killed at a residence on Ashby Lane in Louisville before her dismembered body was found in LaRue County.
The third person who was found dead has not been identified by name, but Kentucky State Police investigators released a statement late Tuesday afternoon indicating that that person killed Murray “in a domestic situation” after having killed Wilson sometime before Monday. It’s not clear how Wilson got to the LaRue County scene after being killed. The KSP statement also indicated the third person “notified a family member and confessed to killing both Murray and Wilson,” then “set the residence on fire before taking their own life.”
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters reported earlier Tuesday that LMPD investigators were at the Ashby Lane home Monday, returned there Tuesday and confirmed foul play occurred at that location.
Police have not confirmed the relationships between the three people now deceased, but neighbors told WAVE 3 News that one of the named victims and the still-to-be-named person were husband and wife.
Autopsies are pending on the three bodies. Both KSP and LMPD are investigating.
WAVE 3 News is working to gather more information. This story will be updated.
