Students to represent the Heartland at Global Youth Concert in South Korea

“The UNESCO Creative Cities’ team in Icheon has become a good friend of Paducah since Paducah joined the UCCN in 2013," said Mary Hammond, Executive Director of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau. "The Icheon team traveled to Paducah to participate in the Creative Cities of Crafts & Folk Art Annual Meeting in 2017 and, in turn, hosted the sub-network meeting in 2018. The Global Youth Orchestra is yet another way to build relationships, cooperation and awareness among cities with common goals.”