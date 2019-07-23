Students to represent the Heartland at Global Youth Concert in South Korea

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Several student musicians from McCracken County and Paducah, Kentucky will be representing the Heartland when they travel to South Korea at the end of July.
According to the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, a total of seven students will be participating in the inaugural Global Youth Concert in Icheon, South Korea, Monday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 4.
Young musicians from around the world will be gathering at the concert venue to form a symphony orchestra, rehearse and play music together.
Some of the young musicians are from Saudia Arabia, South Korea, China, France, Japan and Santa Fe, California.
Heath Middle School music teacher Steven Page, has helped prepare the local students for the concert.
He said he is excited about the trip for the students and as a musician.
“Saying that this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience doesn’t even do it justice,” said Page. “This will be my eleventh experience with musicians in a different country, but it’s my first time to see students from different cities collaborate like this.”
Page also said music is a universal language which the students all have in common.
The Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau said the invitation to participate in the concert came from the Mayor’s office in Icheon.
Icheon is one of Paducah’s sister UNESCO Creative Cities in the creative field of Crafts & Folk Art.
The students participation in the concert will further international relations and friendships.
“The UNESCO Creative Cities’ team in Icheon has become a good friend of Paducah since Paducah joined the UCCN in 2013," said Mary Hammond, Executive Director of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau. "The Icheon team traveled to Paducah to participate in the Creative Cities of Crafts & Folk Art Annual Meeting in 2017 and, in turn, hosted the sub-network meeting in 2018. The Global Youth Orchestra is yet another way to build relationships, cooperation and awareness among cities with common goals.”
