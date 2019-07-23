Poplar Bluff police use Area 51 trend to ask for help identifying man

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Poplar Bluff are hoping to identify a man they say drives a silver car.
Police said if you recognize the man, contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.
They did have a little fun with what appears to be video surveillance footage of the man.
Police added flying saucers and aliens to the video capitalizing on the hype behind an internet trend involving Area 51.
Officials did not say why they want the man’s identity.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.