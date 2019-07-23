Police: Suspects drove UHaul through fence, stole supplies from Home Depot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Police Department is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects.
On July 1 two men cut through a chain link fence at the Home Depot located in the 800 block of Truse Parkway. Police say they drove a UHaul through the fence and loaded the truck up with shingles and ladders from the business.
One suspect was wearing a reflective vest, shorts and a ball cap. The other suspect was wearing a dark jacket and shorts.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
