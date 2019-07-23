Police: Suspects drove UHaul through fence, stole supplies from Home Depot

Police: Suspects drove UHaul through fence, stole supplies from Home Depot
Home Depot Burglary
By Gabe Houston | July 22, 2019 at 8:29 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 9:14 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Police Department is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects.

On July 1 two men cut through a chain link fence at the Home Depot located in the 800 block of Truse Parkway. Police say they drove a UHaul through the fence and loaded the truck up with shingles and ladders from the business.

One suspect was wearing a reflective vest, shorts and a ball cap. The other suspect was wearing a dark jacket and shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Surveillance picture of Home Depot burglary
Surveillance picture of Home Depot burglary
Another surveillance picture of Home Depot burglary
Another surveillance picture of Home Depot burglary

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.