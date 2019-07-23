Parks director shutting down rumors circulating on Facebook

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In Greene County, rumors are circulating on social media again, concerning the Paragould Aquatic Center.
But, the City of Paragould parks director is shutting them down.
After a phone call nearly two weeks ago, Pat Austin found out about a Facebook post claiming kids contracted a flesh-eating disease from the water park.
She immediately called the Arkansas Department of Health to perform an inspection.
They found all pools to be in compliance.
But this time, there was a new post claiming someone now has staph after swimming at the park.
The post has since been deleted.
Because of all the precautions they take, Austin said that is highly unlikely.
“We test that water at least 5 to 10 times a day manually, and when our people come in in the morning at 6:30 we clean the decks, the tables, the slides, the pools, everything out here is washed down with chlorine every morning, seven days a week, plus all the chlorine we put in the water,” Austin said. “I feel safe, I would have any of my family members in this pool without any concerns whatsoever.”
Austin told Region 8 News she has definitely seen a decline in numbers of people at the pool since the rumors started, even having to send lifeguards home because of being so slow.
But, she encourages everyone to come out the last 13 days the park is open, assuring everyone the pools are safe and clean.
