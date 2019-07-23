Paducah FD hosting ‘Fill the Fire Truck’ with school supplies

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Fire Department is hosting a Fill the Truck with school supplies campaign.
On Friday, August 2, firefighters will be collecting school supply donations at the Southside Walmart, 3220 Irvin Cobb Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon and at the West End Walmart, 5130 Hinkleville Drive, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Donations will also be accepted through Aug. 9 at the Fire Prevention Division office on the first floor of City Hall, located at 300 South 5th Street.
The school supplies will be donated to school located within the Paducah city limits.
Suggested school supply items include:
- Yellow #2 pencils, erasers, black or blue ink pens
- Plastic school box
- Plastic pocket folders
- Composition notebooks
- Loose leaf notebook paper
- Spiral notebooks
- Highlighters
- Graph paper
- Protractor
- 2-inch binders
- Glue sticks
- Divider tabs
- Printer paper reams
- Flash drives
- Backpacks
- Individually wrapped food including fruit snacks, tuna salad kits, peanut butter or cheese crackers, potato chips, applesauce and fruit cups, Pop Tarts and granola bars
Deputy Fire Marshal April Tinsman is coordinating the event.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.