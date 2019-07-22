New cell phone use while driving law to go into effect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansans are going to have to put those cell phones down while driving or pay the price.
Act 738, which goes into effect on Wednesday, July 24, will strengthen traffic laws by restricting the use of cell phones while driving.
The definition of texting has been expanded to include instant messaging and electronic data retrieval.
Drivers under the age of 18 cannot use a cell phone, or a hands-free device, however, drivers 18 years of age and older can use a hands-free device while driving.
All drivers cannot use a cell phone while in construction zones with workers present, or in school zones during school hours when students are present. Fines for a first offense range from $25 to $250. A second offense will cost $50 to $500. If the driver is in an accident or collision, the fines will be doubled.
