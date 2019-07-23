Ill. Senators introduce Act to protect communities against public housing fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The new “Fairness for Housing Communities Act” was introduced on Capital Hill on Monday, July 22.
The measure was introduced by Illinois U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworkth and Dick Durbin.
The reportedly would place certain public housing-related funds under the Program Fraud Civil Remedies Act (PFCRA) into a Fraud Compensation Fund at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
These funds would be distributed out of the Fraud Compensation Fund to eligible public housing authorities defrauded under PFCRA.
This legislation comes after two former Alexander County, Ill. Housing Authority (ACHA) executives were ordered to pay more than $500,000 for penalties committed during their tenure.
Last month, Duckworth and Durbin wrote to HUD Secretary Ben Carson requesting an update on the fines paid by former ACHA executives James Wilson and Martha Franklin.
In January, both senators introduced the CAIRO Act to create a task force to address the housing, health and economic crises in Cairo, Illinois.
