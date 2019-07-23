Ill. Governor signs laws protecting immigrant youth

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed two new laws that protect Illinois’ immigrant youth.
The first, House Bill 836, makes sure children are able to have short-term guardians if their parent is detained or deported by ICE.
Governor’s office staff said the bill allows a short-term guardianship to be extended an additional 365 days. This is double the current limit.
HB 836 also ensures an undocumented parent can name a guardian to make medical decisions and enroll a child in school, among other activities.
Staff said it gives judicial discretion to consider granting guardianship of a minor when a parent can’t provide consent because they are unreachable due to an administrative separation.
The second piece of legislation, House Bill 1553, enables undocumented youth to get visas by aligning state laws with existing federal laws.
The bill authorizes adoption, family, juvenile and probate courts to proceed with and grant a petition for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, a visa specific to undocumented children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned.
“The accomplishments we have secured together have been done in the name of this shared belief: Nobody should ever be treated as less than a person because of where they were born,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s not the message coming from Washington. Just this morning, the Trump administration announced a new class of undocumented immigrants to be subjected to expedited deportation. Once again, they are demonizing people who don’t look and think like they do. There is no place for that in Illinois. I’m proud to sign legislation that offers greater stability to the lives of immigrant children who deserve all the hope we can give them.”
The governor was joined by immigrant rights advocates and state lawmakers during the signing.
This comes days after Governor Pritzker signed several bill that protect immigrant communities.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.