Gov. Pritzker requests FEMA assess flood damage

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker formally requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency assist with damage assessments in 30 Illinois counties devastated by flooding dating back to as early as February 2019.
The assessments will start on July 29. It will include personnel from FEMA, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
They will be reviewing damage to homes, businesses, roads, levees and other infrastructures.
“Local damage assessments have identified countless homes, businesses and roads that there were heavily damaged or destroyed during this historic flood,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It is clear that the road to recovery will be difficult and that the impact of this disaster will be felt for years to come. This administration will work hand-in-hand with our state and federal partners to ensure Illinois rebuilds stronger and more resilient.”
The assessments will take place in the following counties: LaSalle, Carroll, Whiteside, Rock Island, Mercer, Henderson, Knox, Henry, Pike, Morgan, Woodford, Calhoun, Madison, Monroe, Bureau, Hancock, Adams, Peoria, Fulton, Schuyler, Cass, Scott, Tazewell, Greene, Jersey, St. Clair, Randolph, Jackson, Union and Alexander Counties.
Due to the large area and ongoing flood fight, the governor’s office said the process is expected to last several weeks.
The State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield has been activated for more than 150 days.
Additionally, a gubernatorial disaster proclamation currently covers 36 counties in Illinois, spanning the Illinois and Mississippi River region.
