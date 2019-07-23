First Alert: Lower temps and humidity

(KFVS) - What a difference it will feel when you step outside today!
Lisa Michaels says the front that moved through yesterday has brought in drier and cooler air.
Our dew points have dropped into the mid 50s to low 60s which will feel comfortable compared to the low to mid 70s that we had.
Today, sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Breezy conditions this afternoon with northerly winds gusting as high as 15-20mph.
Sunny skies stick around all week through the weekend! Temperatures will slowly increase into the upper 80s by the weekend.
Southerly winds during the weekend will also bring back more humid conditions into next week.
The next chance of rain/storms will be the beginning of next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.