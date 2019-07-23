Feeling Cooler & More Comfortable Today!

What a difference it will feel when you step outside today! The front that moved through yesterday has brought in drier and cooler air causing our dew points to drop into the mid 50s to low 60s which will feel comfortable compared to the low to mid 70s that we had. Today, sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy conditions this afternoon with northerly winds gusting as high as 15-20mph.