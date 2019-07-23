City of Cape Girardeau names new fire chief

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a 10-month search, the City of Cape Girardeau announced they have a new fire chief.
A formal reception for the new chief, Travis Hollis, will be held on Monday, August 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Council Chambers.
“His work ethic, leadership abilities and determination will make our Fire Department and the City of Cape Girardeau a stronger organization.” said City Manager Scott Meyer.
City leaders say Hollis has a diverse skill set and the ability to guide the fire department through the daily demands of the city, as well as during a time of emergency.
He has a 24-year background in the fire service. Most recently, Hollis served as the deputy chief with the Rogers, Arkansas Fire Department. He also has experience in the Operations Division and Community Risk Reduction Division.
Hollis has served in other roles such as accreditation manager, ISO manager and information technology manager.
The population in Rogers, Ark. is more than 66,000.
According to the city, Hollis holds an associate degree in fire service management from Southern Arkansas University Tech, a bachelor of science degree in public safety administration from Charter Oak State College and is currently pursuing a master of public administration from Columbia Southern University.
He is also currently a two-year student in the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy. He has both the chief fire officer and fire marshal credentialing from the Center of Public Safety Excellence.
“It was love at first sight with Cape,” Hollis said. “A combination of the genuine hospitality of the residents, the charm of downtown, and the City’s trail system at Cape Woods Conversation Area quickly won me over. I am looking forward to working as part of the city’s executive team while crafting a common vision with the community and Local 1084 to provide value-added services."
The City considered four candidates for the position of fire chief.
In December 2018, former Fire Chief Rick Ennis was released from his duties. He was already scheduled to retire on Jan. 1.
Travis Hollis will move to Cape Girardeau with his family in the fall.
