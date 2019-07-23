Bost introduces legislation to repair Len Small Levee

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - U.S. Representative Mike Bost introduced legislation on Tuesday, July 23 aimed at protecting inland waterway navigation and help rebuild the Len Small Levee.
The Levee Rehabilitation Act, introduced with Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer, would require the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to weigh navigational benefits when calculating whether or not a levee is worthy of repair.
They say this change in the law would help Len Small Levee meet the threshold necessary to receive federal rehabilitation funds.
The Len Small Levee breached in the winter floods of 2015 and 2016. However, it did not qualify for rehabilitation because it did not present a positive benefit-cost ratio under the Corps of Engineers’ flood protection criteria alone.
During the most recent flooding, several barges and tows were sucked inland at the Len Small Levee breach site.
The Len Small Levee is located along the Mississippi River in Alexander County.
