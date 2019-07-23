Ballard Co. native graduates Air Force basic training

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Ballard County native graduated from U.S. Air Force basic training.
Airman Drake A. Walsh graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
He completed the eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn for credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Walsh is the son of Todd and Christy Walsh of Kevil, Ky. He is the brother of Drew Walsh of Kevil.
The airman is a 2019 graduate of Ballard Memorial High School of Barlow, Ky.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.