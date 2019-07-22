Your comments are welcome at Mo. State Highway Patrol public forum

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The public and patrol employees are welcome to offer comments on the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s policies and procedures at an upcoming public forum.
This is part of an examination process the department will undergo by a team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.
Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Eric T. Olson said the team will arrive August 5.
They will examine the procedures, policies, management and operations and support services of the department.
The public forum will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 in the hearing room of the Missouri Gaming Commission building in Jefferson City, Mo.
If you wish to leave a comment you can also call (877) 545-5511 from 2 to 4 p.m. on that Wednesday. Officials said telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the ability of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to comply with Commission standards.
Persons wishing to offer written comments about the ability of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainsville, VA 20155.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.