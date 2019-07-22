Woman killed in single vehicle, rollover crash in Graves Co., Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Sunday, July 21.
According to officials with the Kentucky State Police Post 1 they got a call about the crash around 3:24 p.m.
It happened on KY 97 at Burnetts Chapel Road when Glenda J. Crouch, 76 of Wingo, Ky, was headed north on the roadway.
Officials said for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the right shoulder of the road causing it to roll over.
Crouch was the only occupant and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Graves County Coroner.
Crouch was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
KSP Trooper Aaron Jestes is continuing the investigation.
