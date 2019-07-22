Williamson Co. deputies looking for 3 suspects in series of thefts

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are trying to identify three suspects in a series of thefts.
According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, the thefts occurred several weeks ago in a rural area in the northeastern part of the county.
Over time, he said several items were taken from a home and outbuilding that were unoccupied due to mine subsidence.
The sheriff said on one of the occasions, the suspects are two white males. On another of the occasions, the suspect is a black male.
The sheriff’s office has not been able to identify the suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).
