Drier and more comfortable air will take over this evening and overnight. Which will make for a nice start to our Tuesday...in fact, the whole day will be really nice. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Even with lots of sunshine, highs will only be in the lower 80s. We will have several dry days from now through the weekend, with each day being a little warmer and a little more humid than the previous day.