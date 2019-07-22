Vandalism at Cape Girardeau church leads police to search for owner of vehicle

The vehicle appears to be a Chevrolet Silverado (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | July 22, 2019 at 8:59 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 9:32 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau are asking for your help identifying the owner of a vehicle.

They said it appears to be a Chevrolet Silverado.

The suspect vehicle may have been involved in property damage at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church according to police.

Police said the vandalism, identified as spray painting, may be related to residential vandalism around town on July 1.

Anyone with information on who was operating this vehicle, or anyone with information on the vandalism incidents, is asked to contact police at 573-335-6621 (Business Line) 573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line) or Text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

