Two arrested on drug charges in Ballard County, Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men have been arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Wickliffe, Kentucky on Monday, July 22.
According to Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, during the search deputies found two men inside a garage on the property. A loaded shotgun was found on the property.
Methamphetamine was also found on Jeffery Poole, 53, of Wickliffe, Ky. during the search.
The second man, Steven Green, 41, of Wickliffe, Ky. was also found in possession of Methamphetamine, five pills in a non-prescription container, which were later identified as a schedule two narcotic, and in possession of marijuana.
Poole and Green were arrested and taken to the Ballard County Detention Center.
Poole was charged with First-Degree Possession of a controlled Substance (Second Offense), Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Green was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance (first offense, Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Prescription Controlled Substance Not in a Proper Container (first offense), Second-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.
