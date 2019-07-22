We are tracking rain & storms this morning. They have been producing heavy rain in some areas causing flash flood warnings to be issued in portions of Southeast Missouri. This will stay around during the morning hours so have the umbrella handy before heading outside. As this cold front continues to slowly move south into the mid-morning to early afternoon, we could see a stronger storm develop in portions of western Kentucky, western Tennessee, and southern areas in southeast Missouri with the main threat being strong winds and heavy rain. Breezy conditions with wind gusts as high as 20mph will be possible with this front passage. A combination of the front and cloud cover will keep high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.