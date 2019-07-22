St. Louis criminals creeping their way into the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about criminals from St. Louis committing crimes in the Heartland.
According to Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, over the past year, a significant increase of crimes being committed by people from the St. Louis area has occurred in the County.
Most of these crimes were committed a short distance from I-55. A vehicle was stolen from Lake Forest Estates. Vehicles the criminals traveled in to get to Lake Forest were later found to be stolen and had handguns in them at the time they were stolen.
In May, a home was burglarized on Molasses Hollow Road, by three people from St. Louis and another vehicle was stolen from a home by a convicted felon from St. Louis.
Residents are advised to lock their docks and not to leave anything valuable in their vehicles and keep them locked.
Devices like Ring Doorbell or Nest Camera can now offer surveillance recordings of your home and help solve cases should they happen to you.
If you see something suspicious, then call Ste. Genevieve Sheriff’s Office at 573-883-5215 and report any suspicious activity.
