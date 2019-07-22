Paducah, Ky. man dies following crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man has died after a crash on Saturday night, July 20.
The crash happened just before 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of Kentucky Dam Road and Benton Road.
The 47-year-old driver was westbound on Benton and struck a guardrail trying to merge onto Kentucky Dam Road.
The vehicle left the road and hit an embankment.
Factors in the crash according to the sheriff’s office are believed to include speed and alcohol.
The man died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The coroner’s office, EMS and Reidland Fire assisted.
