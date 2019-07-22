Murphysboro invites residents to a Walkabout Volunteer Day

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Murphysboro and the Jackson County Health Department is inviting concerned citizens on a walk around the city in the name of civic improvement.
Residents are asked to walk around town to identify issues and assess the quality of Murphysboro’s sidewalks. This input will help community leaders prioritize sidewalk improvements and make streets safer.
People with disabilities and people of all backgrounds are asked to join in this important community work.
The Walkabout is Saturday, August 3 from 8 a.m. to noon. It starts at the Murphysboro Youth & Recreation Center at 1818 Walnut Street.
To sign-up to participate, call Angie Kuehl at the Jackson County Health Department at 618-684-3143 x157 or register online at tinyurl.com/murphysboro.
The first 50 volunteers to sign-up will receive breakfast, a free t-shirt, and a $10 voucher to the farmers market.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.